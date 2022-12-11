Show You Care
Toy redistrubution event helps families in Iowa City area during the holidays

A few Eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season.
By KCRG
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few eastern Iowa non-profits are helping make sure families in need can get presents for their kids this holiday season.

This is the second of three redistributions this holiday season hosted by groups like the Community Corridor Action Network and The Lena Project. Families could show up and take whatever toys and books they wanted. The Community Corridor Action Network also had its Clothes Cruise allowing visitors to take whatever clothes or personal health products they need.

Organizers say it can be easy to give back.

Mandi Remington the Director of Corridor Community Action Network said

“We can help people in our community with [it],” Mandi Remington, director of the Corridor Community Action Network, said. “There’s a lot that goes to waste, there are a lot of things that sit in closets and sit in corners that don’t get used. And those things can make other people’s lives better.”

The next toy redistribution will be on December 16 at the Eastside Recycling Center at 5:00 p.m. For more information check out this website.

