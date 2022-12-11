Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday.

Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn’t move into larger waterways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Central City Council Member Chad Watkinson says a letter sent to residents regarding the loss...
Letter sent to Central City residents regarding loss of fire department ‘misleading at best’
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed...
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police

Latest News

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone