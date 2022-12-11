Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday.

Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn’t move into larger waterways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.