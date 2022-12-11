No. 10 Iowa State women roll past Jacksonville 84-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50 on Sunday.

It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa.

Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State. Shynia Jackson led Jacksonville with 13 points. Iowa State improved to 7-2 on the season. The Cyclones’ next game is at No. 25 Villanova on Dec. 18. Jacksonville will visit Mississippi on Wednesday.

