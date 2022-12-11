Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Central City Council Member Chad Watkinson says a letter sent to residents regarding the loss...
Letter sent to Central City residents regarding loss of fire department ‘misleading at best’
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed...
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police

Latest News

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover