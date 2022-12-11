Show You Care
Cloudy, but quiet, ahead of Tuesday storm system

Cloudy skies continue to hang around for most, leading into a windy and wet Tuesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More gray skies are expected as we await our next storm system arriving early this week.

Lows tonight will fall slowly toward the upper 20s or low 30s. If you see an area of clearing, temperatures will fall faster overnight. Patchy fog is still a possibility, though it should be fairly limited and likely lacking the mist and drizzle of past nights.

Mostly cloudy skies limit highs on Monday in the mid to upper 30s, though some thinning or breaks in the clouds are possible, similar to Sunday.

Our attention then turns to the large storm system moving through the central U.S. by early to midweek. We’ll stay dry through Monday night, though precipitation becomes possible by Tuesday morning. At its beginning, we could see a wintry mix that could see rain, freezing rain, or snow involved. Some slick roads are possible early Tuesday if conditions come together just right. As the morning wears on, temperatures should get above freezing across the viewing area, leading to widespread plain rain.

This storm system hangs around for a few days, causing a few rounds of rain or snow as it meanders past us. Some minor snow accumulation could be seen during that time, especially on Thursday.

Much colder air will flow into the central U.S. after this system finally leaves, leading to below-normal temperatures for at least a few days.

