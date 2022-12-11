Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota 87-64. Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference).

Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. She added four steals. Czinano made 11 of 17 shots before fouling out. Clark scored 11 in the second quarter and Iowa took a comfortable 49-37 lead into halftime.

Mara Braun scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). She made 5 of 10 shots from the floor, while her teammates hit only 7 of 28.

