Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

14-year old surprised with Vikings jersey on his birthday

14-year old surprised with Vikings jersey on his birthday
14-year old surprised with Vikings jersey on his birthday(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) -Typically a sports fan’s allegiance never waivers.

But at the middle school in Boone, a group of teenage boys gave one Packers fan a good reason to hop on the Minnesota bandwagon, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reports.

Fourteen-year-old James Baldwin is happy to wear whatever jersey he can find. In fact, the eighth-grader diagnosed with ADHD, DMDD, autism and an intellectual delay owns an entire collection, anything from a green Brett Favre jersey to Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison.

But his favorite is actually the newest: a Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings jersey.

On Dec. 6, a group of James’ friends in his eighth-grade class chipped in their own money to surprise him on his birthday at school and he’s worn it every day since.

“We’ve made a compromise, that as long as we have a clean shirt underneath, he can continue to wear the jersey,” James’ mother, Rachel Baldwin, a Packers fan said.

She’s more than willing to set the NFC North rivalry aside to see her son smile.

A sense of relief knowing she can send her son to school knowing he will always have a group of friends who have his back.

“They’re setting a really wonderful example for other kids to make friends with that kid who is different who maybe they don’t understand and you can really impact somebody’s life in even a small way,” Rachel Baldwin said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Central City Council Member Chad Watkinson says a letter sent to residents regarding the loss...
Letter sent to Central City residents regarding loss of fire department ‘misleading at best’
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed...
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police

Latest News

Downtown Sioux City, Iowa: 6th Street, looking westward from east of Jackson Street.
Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies
Hometown Holiday Treats Week 3
Hometown Holiday Treats Week 3
The gray weekend continues
The gray weekend continues
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota