Wartburg’s perfect season ends on 34-31 loss to Mount Union

Wartburg Knights.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (KCRG) - Wartburg College’s run to the Division III football championship was stopped on Saturday by Mount Union in a back-and-forth semifinal game decided in the final minute.

The Purple Raiders scored a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game to go ahead, holding on to a 34-31 victory over the Knights. Wartburg followed up with four incomplete passes as the clock ticked down, giving the ball back to Mount Union for a final victory kneeldown.

The Knights’ Nile McLaughlin finished 21 for 35 passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were thrown to Carter Henry. Henry finished with seven catches for 158 yards.

Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup
Linn-Mar girls and Xavier boys win, plus West High sweeps on the road
