Wartburg’s perfect season ends on 34-31 loss to Mount Union

ALLIANCE, Ohio (KCRG) - Wartburg College’s run to the Division III football championship was stopped on Saturday by Mount Union in a back-and-forth semifinal game decided in the final minute.

The Purple Raiders scored a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game to go ahead, holding on to a 34-31 victory over the Knights. Wartburg followed up with four incomplete passes as the clock ticked down, giving the ball back to Mount Union for a final victory kneeldown.

The Knights’ Nile McLaughlin finished 21 for 35 passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were thrown to Carter Henry. Henry finished with seven catches for 158 yards.

