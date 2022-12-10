Show You Care
Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

Ukrainian utility crews struggling to patch up power lines during a two-month Russian military...
Ukrainian utility crews struggling to patch up power lines during a two-month Russian military blitz targeting Ukrainian infrastructure are learning to adapt.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian utility crews struggling to patch up power lines during a two-month Russian military blitz targeting Ukrainian infrastructure are learning to adapt. Technicians pivoting between routine work and emergency response are at the forefront of efforts to keep lights on, computers running and space heaters warming as Russia increasingly focuses on trying to freeze Ukrainians into submission after 9 1/2 months of war.

But just as on the battlefield, crews from Ukrainian electric companies have responded quickly to keep homes, hospitals, offices and schools functioning in yet another act of defiance against a powerful invader. The foreman of a crew in Kyiv says it’s about getting the job done, “no matter what’s happening around us.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

