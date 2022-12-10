Show You Care
Quick and easy recipes for the holidays are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares quick and easy holiday recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Mug Snickerdoodle Cake

Makes 1 serving

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

For cake:

  • ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • ¼ tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter
  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract

For topping:

  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • ¼ tsp. cinnamon

Directions

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a small bowl and stir until combined. Blend in milk, butter and vanilla.

Combine sugar and cinnamon for topping in a separate bowl.

Spray a microwave-safe mug or bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Add a spoonful of cake batter, then sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mix. Alternate layers and top with remaining cinnamon/sugar.

Microwave on high for 1–1½ minutes, or until cake is cooked through.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 533 calories; 23 g fat; 15 g saturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 204 mg sodium; 74 g carbohydrate; 1.5 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 6.8 g protein

Chocolate Chip Cookie in a mug

Makes 1 serving

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1½ Tbsp. melted butter, cooled
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 egg yolk (white discarded)
  • ⅛ tsp. vanilla
  • 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a microwave-safe mug or container. Microwave on medium* power for 1–1½ minutes, adding 15 seconds as needed, until cookie is cooked through.

*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 381 calories; 25 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 230 mg cholesterol; 152 mg sodium; 39 g carbohydrate; 0.8 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 3.9 g protein

Brownie for Two

Makes 2 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Directions

Combine flour, brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder and salt in a microwave-safe mug or container and stir to combine. Add milk and butter. Stir in chocolate chips. Microwave on medium* power for 1–1½ minutes, or until brownie is cooked through.

*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 384 calories; 19.5 g fat; 12.5 g saturated fat; 46.5 mg cholesterol; 156.5 mg sodium; 52.5 g carbohydrate; 2.8 g fiber; 38 g sugar; 4 g protein

