Quick and easy recipes for the holidays are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares quick and easy holiday recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Mug Snickerdoodle Cake
Makes 1 serving
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
For cake:
- ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- ¼ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
For topping:
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
Directions
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a small bowl and stir until combined. Blend in milk, butter and vanilla.
Combine sugar and cinnamon for topping in a separate bowl.
Spray a microwave-safe mug or bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Add a spoonful of cake batter, then sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mix. Alternate layers and top with remaining cinnamon/sugar.
Microwave on high for 1–1½ minutes, or until cake is cooked through.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 533 calories; 23 g fat; 15 g saturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 204 mg sodium; 74 g carbohydrate; 1.5 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 6.8 g protein
Chocolate Chip Cookie in a mug
Makes 1 serving
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1½ Tbsp. melted butter, cooled
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 egg yolk (white discarded)
- ⅛ tsp. vanilla
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a microwave-safe mug or container. Microwave on medium* power for 1–1½ minutes, adding 15 seconds as needed, until cookie is cooked through.
*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 381 calories; 25 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 230 mg cholesterol; 152 mg sodium; 39 g carbohydrate; 0.8 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 3.9 g protein
Brownie for Two
Makes 2 servings
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt
- ¼ cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Directions
Combine flour, brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder and salt in a microwave-safe mug or container and stir to combine. Add milk and butter. Stir in chocolate chips. Microwave on medium* power for 1–1½ minutes, or until brownie is cooked through.
*Medium power helps prevent the chocolate chips from burning.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 384 calories; 19.5 g fat; 12.5 g saturated fat; 46.5 mg cholesterol; 156.5 mg sodium; 52.5 g carbohydrate; 2.8 g fiber; 38 g sugar; 4 g protein
