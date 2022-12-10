Show You Care
Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt. He is 5′7″ feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has circle burn scars on his left arm and cut scars on his right arm.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.

