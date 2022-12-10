CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt. He is 5′7″ feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has circle burn scars on his left arm and cut scars on his right arm.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Cedar Rapids police.

Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon (KCRG)

