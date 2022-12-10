Mt. Zion Baptist Church holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new food pantry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People on the north side of Cedar Rapids have a new place to go to get the food they need.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church cut the ribbon on Friday to the newest food pantry in the city.

The pantry is part of a partnership with HACAP and provides food and personal hygiene products.

Organizers say the pantry is designed as a temporary help for people facing food insecurity in the area.

Tom Moore, a committee member for the food pantry, said ”It will actually help people it’s only open once a week and so we are looking to supplement what families would have we don’t look to be the sole provider of all their meals.”

The pantry will be open on Saturdays from 1 to 3 P.M.

