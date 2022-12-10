Show You Care
Mostly cloudy skies continue, some patchy fog again

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to continue through much of the rest of the weekend, limiting temperatures from warming up too much.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend ends with a fair amount of cloud cover and temperatures still just above normal for many.

Lows tonight dip into the mid 20s, so any drizzle that may still linger could cause a slick spot on roads. Some patchy fog is possible again, too, but it isn’t expected to be as dense or as widespread as on Friday night.

Sunday may feature some breaks in the low clouds, but not enough to keep highs from only reaching the mid to upper 30s for most. More clouds are likely to reinforce our gray skies by Sunday night.

The next storm system arrives on Tuesday, bringing a really good chance for substantial rain. Windy conditions are expected then, too, so we will likely be facing a relatively unpleasant day on Tuesday. The good news is that we need the rain, and this storm will be a big help.

We could see some rain or snow that lingers for a couple of days as the storm gets held up over the area. Depending on how things progress, some minor accumulation is possible during this time. Stay tuned.

The overall picture is for colder air to be in place by the end of the 9-day forecast, with highs below normal for at least a few days.

