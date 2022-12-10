Show You Care
A misty start to the weekend

A misty start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.

However, the clouds and drizzle are expected to gradually clear Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. While Monday looks quiet and cloudy, a low pressure system is forecasted to move through the Midwest this week. This will bring the potential for precipitation Tuesday through Thursday.

