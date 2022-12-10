Show You Care
Linn-Mar girls and Xavier boys win, plus West High sweeps on the road

By Scott Saville and Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night hoops saw great contests in North Liberty and Cedar Rapids.

The Linn-Mar girls hosted defending state champions Xavier and beat the Saints 57-45.

The Saints split the doubleheader after a 63-50 win over Linn-Mar.

West High took the bus to North Liberty had swept the Lightning. The girls won 42-40 while the boys took a 68-51 victory.

Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup
From Willis to Winter, the culture continues for the undefeated Wartburg Knights
