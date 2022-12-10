Last Hope Animal Rescue Donation Drive helps animals in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A light show is helping a local animal rescue take care of hundreds of animals.

The Last Hope Animal Rescue held its 3rd annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru. Workers at the shelter say the donations help them make it through the winter.

”We have over 200 animals in our care so we do need them and we don’t receive any state or federal funding we really do rely on the donations to keep us going,” said Amanda Rushton, Development Director for Last Hope Animal Rescue.

The Drive-Thru started during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a replacement for their open house.

