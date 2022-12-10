Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Last Hope Animal Rescue Donation Drive helps animals in need

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A light show is helping a local animal rescue take care of hundreds of animals.

The Last Hope Animal Rescue held its 3rd annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru. Workers at the shelter say the donations help them make it through the winter.

”We have over 200 animals in our care so we do need them and we don’t receive any state or federal funding we really do rely on the donations to keep us going,” said Amanda Rushton, Development Director for Last Hope Animal Rescue.

The Drive-Thru started during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a replacement for their open house.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Expected snowfall from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
Fire is seen escaping the roof of a building in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just...
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

food pantry ribbon cutting
Mt. Zion Baptist Church holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new food pantry
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed...
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police
Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup
Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup
Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup
Xtream Arena set for Wrestling World Cup