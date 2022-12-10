House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas. It’s the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2022, passed Thursday, authorizes the Texas project plus 24 smaller ones. It also provides guidance to the Army Corps in critical areas like flood control, storm protection and navigation. The measure now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

