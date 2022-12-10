Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Family of 6 escapes house fire, now asking community for help

The parents are fighting for their lives after rescuing their children from the fire.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of six was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after escaping a house fire.

Fire crews arrived at the scene after 9:15 p.m. and found the house near 28th Avenue and Vane Street fully involved in a fire.

Family friends told WOWT both parents were left fighting for their lives.

“She was on a ventilator they had her in a medically induced coma,” said Miranda Marshall. “They had gotten her off the ventilator, but she still has an oxygen mask.”

Marshall has known Jessica Sampson for years. She said the mother of the four is expected to be released in a few weeks, but her husband Matthew Wren’s future is less certain.

“He is still in critical condition they aren’t able to take him off the vent as of right now,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the four kids were able to escape the home before fire crews arrived at the scene. One jumped off the roof. The youngest child, a four-year-old, was rescued by his dad who rushed back into the fire.

Crews on the scene reported that an Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire.

“I immediately was sick to my stomach. Panic mode set in, being 600 miles away is not easy,” Michaela Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh is a friend of Sampson. She was in Arkansas when she found out about the fire. She said she immediately rushed to Omaha to help take care of the four kids.

“Trying to get our minds together wrapped what we’re going to do to get this family back on track,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said the family didn’t have money to insure the house and there was nothing for them to save. She set up a GoFundMe to receive help from the community.

“This is just one hit of very many, and all the hits she’s taken in her life are not small,” Kavanaugh said.

WOWT was told at the scene that a neighbor was also treated but did not require a trip to a hospital.

Omaha Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Damages were estimated to be more than $120,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Expected snowfall from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
Fire is seen escaping the roof of a building in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just...
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed...
Following a wrongful death lawsuit, video has been released of a Waterloo man shot and killed by police
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
People in Des Moines are calling for an end to gun violence following last week's deadly...
18-year-old pleads guilty to murder charges in shooting near Des Moines school