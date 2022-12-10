Devotion to Virgin Mary draws millions to Mexico City shrine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City is the one of the world’s most visited and beloved religious venues. Its circular, tent-shaped roof is visible from miles away and its sacred heritage draws millions of pilgrims each year. Early December is the busiest time, as pilgrims converge ahead of Dec. 12 feast day honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. To Catholic believers, that’s the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man in 1531.

The COVID pandemic curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020. Last year, attendance for the December celebrations rose to at least 3.5 million. Bigger numbers are expected this year.

