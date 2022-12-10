Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Devotion to Virgin Mary draws millions to Mexico City shrine

Devotion to Virgin Mary draws millions to Mexico City shrine
Devotion to Virgin Mary draws millions to Mexico City shrine(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City is the one of the world’s most visited and beloved religious venues. Its circular, tent-shaped roof is visible from miles away and its sacred heritage draws millions of pilgrims each year. Early December is the busiest time, as pilgrims converge ahead of Dec. 12 feast day honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. To Catholic believers, that’s the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by an Indigenous Mexican man in 1531.

The COVID pandemic curtailed the number of pilgrims in 2020. Last year, attendance for the December celebrations rose to at least 3.5 million. Bigger numbers are expected this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a "dad bods" calendar for...
Iowa mayor gets pushback for posing partially nude in ‘dad bods’ calendar for charity
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals was well prepared for patients after Marengo building explosion
Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar