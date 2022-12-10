Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Again a substitute, Ronaldo’s World Cup comes to an end

Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end
Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. He was on the bench at the start for the second straight match and couldn’t help Portugal come back to beat Morocco. The Portuguese lost 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo walked off the field in tears. Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance. That was the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a "dad bods" calendar for...
Iowa mayor gets pushback for posing partially nude in ‘dad bods’ calendar for charity
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals was well prepared for patients after Marengo building explosion
Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon

Latest News

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
Ukrainian utility crews struggling to patch up power lines during a two-month Russian military...
Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill