18-year-old pleads guilty to murder charges in shooting near Des Moines school

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school back in March.

18-year-old Daniel Hernandez accepted a plea deal that also saw him plead guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury.

The shooting was allegedly carried out by 10 teenagers aged 14 to 18, riding in three vehicles and using at least six guns from which they fired more than 42 bullets toward several youth standing near East High School in Des Moines.

Jose Lopez died from gunshot wounds in the incident. His sister and one of her female friends were seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.