Wintry mix lingers north this morning, gray weekend ahead

Watch for some rain/snow still out there this morning. It'll be wrapped up by late morning, though pockets of drizzle may linger this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow continues to push to the northeast this morning. Several inches of snow still remain possible over far northeast Iowa with little to no snow elsewhere. Watch for slick roads, though, as temperatures remain around freezing early this morning. This system should largely be out of here by noon, leaving behind plenty of clouds and additional patchy drizzle. Clouds will be very common around here this weekend, likely accompanied by bouts of drizzle and fog. With temperatures above freezing during the day, impacts are expected to be low. Watch for slick spots and stretches at night. The next system is still on track to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Have a great weekend!

