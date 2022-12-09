Show You Care
Wintry Mix Arrives

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters brings the latest First Alert Forecast, showing how long rain and snow last.
By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves from the Plains, across the upper Midwest bringing a variety of precipitation. With a rain/snow mix in the area, slick travel conditions are likely. The majority of the issues will be along and north of Highway 20. This is also where the best chance for accumulating snow is located. A separate system moves through on Saturday with an additional chance for some light rain and snow. The active weather continues with showers and storms early next week. Have a great night!

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
Expected snowfall from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
Saucy Focaccia, a popular Cedar Rapids burger restaurant, has closed all its locations...
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations
Fire is seen escaping the roof of a building in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, December 8
Snow and rain move in this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, December 8
The incoming system Thursday night looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow...
First Alert Forecast Thursday morning