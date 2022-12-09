Marengo community reacts to plant explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members in are reacting to a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo in east-central Iowa.

As part of the immediate action after the explosion, people living and working near the plant were evacuated.

Iowa Valley Schools, about a half mile from the plant, made the decision to keep students inside for the remainder of the school day on Thursday due to air quality concerns.

It also created complications for dismissal.

“There was a small part of the town that was evacuated. We made sure that we sent text messages out to parents that if they live in that area, what was their plan to get home that night so we weren’t dropping kids off in an area that they weren’t supposed to be in,” said Superintendent Curt Rheingans.

He says on Friday morning some teachers were checking in with students to make sure they are okay.

He tells us guidance counselors are available if students need to talk to someone.

