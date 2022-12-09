Gray weekend ahead, drizzle and fog possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a few days of gray skies and occasional patchy drizzle.

Temperatures tonight get close to freezing in most spots, potentially leading to a little bit of freezing drizzle. Be aware of slick spots at night both tonight and tomorrow night if temperatures hit or drop below 32 in your area. Patchy fog is possible during the weekend, too, especially at night. Highs stay in the upper 30s this weekend before warming next week.

That modest warm-up will be in response to the next storm system, which brings a good chance for rain by Tuesday. Even a few rumbles of thunder are possible as we stay on the warm side of the system. As it meanders through the area, some snow could mix in later Tuesday with additional scattered activity through Thursday. We’ll be watching closely whether this will result in meaningful accumulations, so stay tuned. The heaviest snow, with blizzard conditions looking quite possible, will be well to our northwest in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Temperatures slide toward the colder end of things by next weekend, with highs only in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.