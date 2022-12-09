Five Seasons Ski Team asks for help finding sound equipment after break-in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team says someone broke into two of its trailers and stole all its sound equipment.

In a Facebook post, the team shared images of what the equipment looks like and asked for help keeping an eye out for it.

Among the items stolen were 10 speakers, sound boards, amps, cords and wires, three wireless microphones and speaker stands.

The team performs shows at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids every Thursday night from June through Labor Day.

