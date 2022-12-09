Show You Care
Five Seasons Ski Team asks for help finding sound equipment after break-in

The Five Seasons Ski Team says someone broke into two of its trailers and stole all its sound...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team says someone broke into two of its trailers and stole all its sound equipment.

In a Facebook post, the team shared images of what the equipment looks like and asked for help keeping an eye out for it.

Among the items stolen were 10 speakers, sound boards, amps, cords and wires, three wireless microphones and speaker stands.

The team performs shows at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids every Thursday night from June through Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

