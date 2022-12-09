Show You Care
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged.

47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022.

Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span and found heroin mixed in with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Soto-Guzman reportedly indicated to an undercover officer during one of the controlled buys that he had customers who had overdosed previously. He also admitted he regularly traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin, to purchase at least 4 grams of fentanyl from his source, which he then sold with Murphy in Dubuque.

During a search of the residence, officers found a pistol belonging to Soto-Guzman. Soto-Guzman has multiple prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Murphy pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. She faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

Soto-Guzman pled guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 1 year imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 60 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

