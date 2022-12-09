Show You Care
CityCAM captures moment smoke billows out after Marengo building explosion

KCRG-TV9 Citycam footage captured the moment smoke began billowing out after an explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 CityCAM footage captured the moment smoke began billowing out after an explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday morning.

The explosion happened around 11:15 a.m. at a biodiesel plant operated by C6-Zero, located near the Iowa County Fairgrounds. The company converts roof shingles into biodiesel and other products. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

At least 30 people were inside at the time of the explosion, and at least 10 were injured. No one was killed. Homes in the immediate area were evacuated, but that evacuation order was dropped about eight hours later.

Crews have been working through the night after a building explosion in Marengo.

