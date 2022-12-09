City of Coralville phone services impacted by temporary outage

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville City officials said inbound and outbound calls to all city departments are not possible Friday morning due to a major carrier outage.

City facilities remain open during normal hours, and 911 will still work for emergencies, but calls to city departments are temporarily not working.

City officials said the carrier is working to address the issue. Residents can still reach city staff via email. See a list of staff emails at www.coralville.org/directory.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website.

To contact other city departments, use the following email addresses:

To contact the Streets & Solid Waste Departments, email chorning@coralville.org

To contact Parks and Recreation, email recreation@coralville.org

To register for Parks & Recreation activities, visit www.coralville.org/ParksandRec

To contact Coralville Transit, email transit@coralville.org

To contact the Coralville Public Library, email reference@coralville.org

To contact Brown Deer Golf Club, email brian@browndeergolf.org

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.