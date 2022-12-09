Show You Care
City of Coralville phone services impacted by temporary outage

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville City officials said inbound and outbound calls to all city departments are not possible Friday morning due to a major carrier outage.

City facilities remain open during normal hours, and 911 will still work for emergencies, but calls to city departments are temporarily not working.

City officials said the carrier is working to address the issue. Residents can still reach city staff via email. See a list of staff emails at www.coralville.org/directory.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website.

To contact other city departments, use the following email addresses:

