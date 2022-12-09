Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday.

In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

Paperwork inside the car showed that the insurance was in 35-year-old Calub Joseph Storlie’s name.

Storlie was intercepted on the wiretap speaking to other members of the conspiracy about the seizure of 60 lbs of meth in a different vehicle and how to cover it up. In other intercepted conversations, another individual discussed Storlie bringing him firearms and ammunition.

During a search of Storlie’s residence on March 8, 2022, investigators found and seized a Glock 9mm pistol and an AR‑15‑style rifle. At the plea hearing, Storlie admitted that he was an unlawful user of marijuana and THC at the time he possessed the firearms found in his house.

Storlie faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.