August trial date set for Dinkins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, the man charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, will go to trial Aug. 8 in Linn County.

District Court Judge Henry Latham set the trial date during a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon, court records show.

The trial is expected to last 20 days.

A status hearing will be held July 18, and a final pretrial conference will be held Aug. 2, court records show.

Dinkins, 50, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street and fatally shot her.

In May 2021, police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins after Terrell’s remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March 2021.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

In March, Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The judge also allowed his appointed attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby, to withdraw from the case.

Chad and Jennifer Frese, based in Marshalltown, were appointed to represent him. Dinkins is being housed in the Marshal County Jail to be closer to his attorneys.

Dinkins’ trial was initially scheduled for October but Latham granted the defense’s request for a delay.

