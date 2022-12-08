Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

West Branch hosts ‘Be The Match’ drive in honor of Butch Pedersen

Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone.
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Branch family and the Pedersen family teamed up to support legendary head football coach Butch.

Participants at West Branch swabbed their cheek Wednesday night. The results determine if the person could be a blood or bone marrow match for someone in need.

Anyone can find out if they are a match through the Be The Match registry, which can be found by texting “GOBEARS4BUTCH” to 61474.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Saucy Focaccia, a popular Cedar Rapids burger restaurant, has closed all its locations...
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
Shania Twain
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour

Latest News

Be the Match drive in West Branch.
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St
Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl
Buses, not planes, chartered for Hawkeye fans headed to bowl game
Iowa Football bowl game practice.
Buses, not planes, chartered for Hawkeye fans headed to bowl game