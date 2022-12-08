Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an armed robbery is being treated after a shooting on Wednesday involving at least one officer near rural Blakesburg.

That’s west of Ottumwa, in Wapello County.

Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said it happened after a chase with an armed robbery suspect. That suspect is in the hospital.

No additional details in this case have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Saucy Focaccia, a popular Cedar Rapids burger restaurant, has closed all its locations...
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations
Expected snowfall from Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, through Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening
The website Wishlisted found out America's favorite Christmas movies by state.
Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed
Samantha Perry, 38, (far left) and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, (far right) were...
Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, December 8th, 2022
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St
Adderall bottles.
Shortage of ADHD medication could last into early part of 2023
Be the Match drive in West Branch.
West Branch hosts ‘Be The Match’ drive in honor of Butch Pedersen