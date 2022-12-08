Show You Care
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids

A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street.

Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway 30 when it went into the ditch, struck a light pole and went through about 250 feet of cable barrier before colliding with an overpass pillar.

The driver, of New Haven, Missouri, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

