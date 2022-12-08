Rain and Snow Move East

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for rain and snow to begin to push into eastern Iowa in the late afternoon, picking up this evening and lasting overnight into early tomorrow morning. Several inches of snow are possible along and north of Highway 20 where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Areas along and south of I-80 will likely see all rain from this system with points between receiving a wintery mix of rain and lighter snowfall totals. Precipitation continues early tomorrow, pushing east by midday with some light drizzle still possible through the day. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s into early next week with several additional chances for precipitation in the 9-day.

