Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.

Officials said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street.

The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records.

First responders at the scene, over scanners, said there are at least two burn victims, and they called for helicopters to respond to the scene. They also said they’re working to evacuate nearby homes.

First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.
First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.

