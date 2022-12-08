Show You Care
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

Plan on a mainly quiet day with increasing chances of precipitation coming tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.

