Grundy County man charged with murder in December 2021 death

Kevin Halladey.
Kevin Halladey.(Courtesy: Grundy County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
REINBECK, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Grundy County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a case of a woman’s death from nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement officials.

Kevin Halladey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Halladey was being held at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

On December 23, 2021, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a report of an unresponsive woman, later identified as Christian Jeys, in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Reinbeck. Jeys was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital before being transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She later died at UIHC.

Halladey was previously arrested on December 27, 2021, and charged with serious assault of a juvenile female.

Halladey is being held at the Grundy County Jail.

