Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

Fire is seen escaping the roof of a building in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Fire is seen escaping the roof of a building in southwest Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(Courtesy: Justin Crawford)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is on fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW. Photos from the scene showed extensive smoke, which was visible from distant portions of Cedar Rapids. Flames were also seen escaping from the building.

The building is a mixed-use commercial office and residential building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

