Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is on fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW. Photos from the scene showed extensive smoke, which was visible from distant portions of Cedar Rapids. Flames were also seen escaping from the building.

HAPPENING NOW: crews work to put out a massive fire off of 33rd Ave SW. Smoke can be seen from the interstate. More details to come. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/faDe4nerkZ — Libbie Randall (@LibbieRandallTV) December 8, 2022

The building is a mixed-use commercial office and residential building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

