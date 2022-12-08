Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St

Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their game against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday.

Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).

Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8.

Iowa shot 61.5% in the second half, outscoring the Cyclones 47-29.

The game was expected to be a showcase for Clark and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, both Associated Press preseason All-Americans, but both had problems making shots.

Clark was 7 of 20 overall. Joens had 15 points, but had just nine points through the first three quarters and shot 5 of 13 for the game.

Emily Ryan also had 15 points for Iowa State. Stephanie Soares had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. The Cyclones missed 13 of their first 14 shots, and the Hawkeyes had a stretch midway through the half in which they missed 10 consecutive shots.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones needed a big game from Joens, who grew up in Iowa City, but she was consistently shadowed by Martin and McKenna Warnock all game. Soares was effective, but was 0 for 6 on free throws, missing at key times early in the game. Iowa State got zero points off the bench.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who have struggled on defense at times throughout the start of the season, held the Cyclones to just 36.4% shooting. Iowa got Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, involved in the offense early, something the Hawkeyes didn’t do in a home loss to North Carolina State last week.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Jacksonville on Sunday

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Saucy Focaccia, a popular Cedar Rapids burger restaurant, has closed all its locations...
Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
Shania Twain
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour

Latest News

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting...
Iowa Hawkeyes LaPorta, Campbell named first team All-Big Ten
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Jack Campbell wins the William V. Campbell trophy as the nation’s top scholar-athlete
Jimmy V Classic hits home for the McCaffery family
Jimmy V Classic hits home for the McCaffery family
Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl
Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl