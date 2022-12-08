Buses, not planes, chartered for Hawkeye fans headed to bowl game
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pilot shortage will prevent Hawkeye fans from taking a charter flight to Nashville.
Travel Leaders / Destinations Unlimited has partnered with Iowa Athletics to charter fans to various bowl destinations. This year, they’re still offering packages, but none include a charted flight.
Fans can still go to Nashville on their own or take a charted bus.
”We knew it would be different this year so there was a sigh of relief when it was Nashville,” said CEO of Travel Leaders / Destinations Unlimited. “We knew we could get there by bus.”
Different options for the trip can be purchased here.
