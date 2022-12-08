Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon.

Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field and caught fire.

An autopsy shows he didn’t suffer any physical trauma which would have caused his death.

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports.

They do not believe his death is suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.