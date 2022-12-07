Show You Care
Watch for dense fog early this morning

Watch for areas of fog this morning. The sky will turn partly cloudy today with highs mainly into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog during your morning drive and it may be pretty thick in spots. Given temperatures below freezing, slick spots may occur on area roads, particularly bridges. The fog should get out of here by mid-morning, leading to a nice afternoon in the lower and middle 40s for most areas. Tomorrow, the main focus is on the incoming system that looks to bring us a rain/snow chance in the afternoon and overnight. A combination of mixed precipitation still looks to linger into Friday morning. This may accumulate to several inches of snow over northern sections with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas coming away with very little. Temperatures through the weekend look to hold into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

