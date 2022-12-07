‘There is no mold for domestic violence’ says Cedar Rapids survivor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From the hospital through the investigation and beyond, the Cedar Rapids nonprofit, Waypoint, ensured a survivor of domestic violence had support.

In 2009, Kelly DeCamp was a mother to two young sons living in Cedar Rapids, and in the hospital after her then-husband nearly killed her. The Cedar Rapids Gazette followed the court case closely.

But for weeks after the incident, she was reluctant to see herself as a victim of domestic violence.

“I was in the hospital, I was covered. I mean you couldn’t recognize me but it took until my mom took me to pick up my Emergency Room photos to take to the detectives handling the case and she said ‘I think you need to look at these,’” said DeCamp.

The nonprofit Waypoint was with her from the emergency room through today. Helping DeCamp navigate the courts and her own recovery.

“They just helped me through my entire journey. Without their support I’m not quite sure how I would have gotten through at least some of those first few years,” DeCamp said.

On Tuesday, Kelly DeCamp was one of thirty women Waypoint honored for its “Women of Achievement event.” The luncheon celebrated pioneers in the workplace and champions for marginalized families. There was a special emphasis on women who’ve faced adversity and found the help and will to keep going.

“I had an excellent support system. My family is amazing. I had great friends. I did have a lot of people within the community who reached out to help,” DeCamp said.

Her former husband received a 30-year prison sentence. Kelly DeCamp has spent the last 13 years healing and educating, talking to emergency room workers who might be able to detect intimate partner violence.

“Because everyone thinks there’s a mold for domestic violence and there’s not,” DeCamp said. “Just know that you’re not alone and there’s always someone who’s right around the corner who’s ready to help you.”

If you or someone you care about is experiencing intimate partner violence, you can call Waypoint in Cedar Rapids at 1-800-208-0388.

