Storm system brings accumulating snow by Thursday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of wintry precipitation will give parts of eastern Iowa a good shot at snow that sticks starting later on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas generally along and north of U.S. Highway 20, starting late on Thursday afternoon. You can find the latest information on winter weather alerts here.

Snowfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible along and north of Highway 20, with amounts dropping to a trace to 2 inches as far south as Highway 30. No accumulation is expected from Interstate 80 and south where precipitation should remain rain for the vast majority of the time.

Precipitation is likely to start on Thursday by late afternoon and evening across the area, spreading from southwest to northeast. It will likely enter the Interstate 380 corridor during or just after the evening rush period, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Initially, a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is possible, before it changes to all rain south of Highway 30. A transition zone between rain and snow will be found between Highway 30 and Highway 20, with mostly or all snow expected north of Highway 20. Precipitation continues through Thursday night and Friday morning, before ending by Noon at the latest.

“Slick roads will definitely be a concern in our northern zones starting on Thursday evening,” Joe Winters, KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. “Some of those concerns could linger into Friday morning’s commute, too, so be prepared to use smart winter driving techniques during this storm system.”

A round of even lighter precipitation is possible Saturday, with rain and snow again possible. A more significant storm system is slated for early next week, with largely rain and wind possible during that time.

