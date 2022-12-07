Show You Care
Rain and Snow Move North

By Joe Winters
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Later on Thursday a more potent winter storm moves northeast. This is different from our most recent storms, which have been weak in nature or lack moisture. Look for rain or a rain/snow mix to develop late on Thursday. Much of the area may not see any precipitation until after 6 pm. As the system moves through the rain and rain snow mix changes to all snow. The morning commute on Friday morning could certainly be affected. The highest accumulating chance remains along and north of Highway 20. Stay up to date with the latest forecast. Have a great night.

