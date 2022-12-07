Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.

Officials did not say if anyone was home when the fire started, but did say that no one was injured.

The Jesup Fire Department was assisted by crews from Gilbertville, La Porte City, and Independence.

