Jack Campbell wins the William V. Campbell trophy as the nation’s top scholar-athlete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell became the first Hawkeye to win the Campbell trophy on Tuesday night.

Recognized as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell trophy recognizes student-athletes for academics, football performance and leadership.

In a release from Iowa Athletics, head coach Kirk Ferentz said it’s well-deserved.

“Jack is the ultimate teammate and a highly respected leader in our program,” Ferentz said “Jack is an outstanding representative of our football program, the University of Iowa, his family, and the Cedar Falls community.”

