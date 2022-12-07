Show You Care
Jack Campbell wins the William V. Campbell trophy as the nation’s top scholar-athlete

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell became the first Hawkeye to win the Campbell trophy on Tuesday night.

Recognized as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell trophy recognizes student-athletes for academics, football performance and leadership.

In a release from Iowa Athletics, head coach Kirk Ferentz said it’s well-deserved.

“Jack is the ultimate teammate and a highly respected leader in our program,” Ferentz said “Jack is an outstanding representative of our football program, the University of Iowa, his family, and the Cedar Falls community.”

