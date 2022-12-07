Dubuque teen arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing man in the shoulder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old has been arrested after stabbing someone in the left shoulder in Dubuque on Monday night.

The 58-year-old victim told police he was walking home from a friend’s house just after 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him in the alley east of White Street in the 1800 block.

The victim said the man asked if he had a cell phone, to which the victim said he did, but told the suspect it only worked with Wi-Fi as he continued walking past.

That’s when the victim reported having felt a sharp pain in his upper left shoulder that made him fall to the ground.

The victim then reported seeing the suspect, later identified as Darius Harrison, 19, of Dubuque, standing over him with a knife handle in his hand.

Police said the victim then kicked Harrison trying to get away, but Harrison repeatedly hit the victim with the handle as if he were trying to stab him again. Police said Harrison fled the scene north through the alley.

Court documents say the knife was still in the victim’s shoulder when he arrived at the Dubuque Rescue Mission on Main Street to call police.

Officers said they were able to track Harrison using traffic cameras. They tracked Harrison to a home in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue, where they arrested him.

Court documents say police found blood droplets leading up to the rear door of the home, and a wound on Harrison’s right pinky finger consistent with a knife struggle. They also found blood on the sleeve of the jacket Harrison was seen wearing in the photo police used during the investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. He told police he had never met, nor even seen, Harrison before.

Harrison is charged with causing willful injury.

