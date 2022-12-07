Show You Care
Country star Eric Church coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

FILE - In this March 18, 2011 file photo, country singer Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole...
FILE - In this March 18, 2011 file photo, country singer Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church is the top nominee with seven nominations at the upcoming 48th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The show will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April, 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)(Ed Rode | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Eric Church will be coming to the Iowa State Fair, along with special guest Jackson Dean.

Fair organizers announced him in the first reveal of the 2023 lineup on Wednesday.

The four-time CMA Award winner will perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand at 8 p.m. on August 13.

Tickets are expected to cost $60-$125, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org.

