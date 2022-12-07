Country star Eric Church coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Eric Church will be coming to the Iowa State Fair, along with special guest Jackson Dean.

Fair organizers announced him in the first reveal of the 2023 lineup on Wednesday.

The four-time CMA Award winner will perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand at 8 p.m. on August 13.

Tickets are expected to cost $60-$125, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org.

